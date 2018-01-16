Richmond teen indicted for murder, shooting at RPD officer with assault-style weapon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond teen was recently indicted on multiple felony charges, including homicide and shooting at a Richmond officer on 4th Avenue after a pursuit in December.

A grand jury indicted James E. Williams Jr., 18, last week in relation to a murder on Stockton Street that happened Dec. 14.

His charges include first-degree murder, malicious wounding, possession of a firearm of a convicted felon and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was also indicted by a grand jury for shooting at an officer. For this, he was charged with the attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and convicted felon possession of a firearm.

Williams is currently in custody in Chesterfield County where he is charged with another murder.

Police said the Richmond incidents began Dec. 14 at 5 a.m. when officers were called to the 3200 block of Stockton Street for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Antoine Smith Jr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three and a half hours later, RPD officer Travis Dooley spotted a vehicle matching the description of one that was seen at the scene of a shooting that had happened just minutes earlier in Gilpin Court. Officer Dooley tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled, leading to a short pursuit.

At about 8:30 a.m., the vehicle was forced to stop at a dead end in the 3300 block of 4th Avenue. Williams got out of the vehicle, and according to police, fired multiple shots with an assault-style weapon at officer Dooley, hitting his vehicle. Dooley returned fire and wounded Williams.

A second person who was in the vehicle then fled into a wooded area, but was later apprehended.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Anyone with information regarding the officer involved shooting that occurred on 4th Avenue is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Burt at (804) 646-3913 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

