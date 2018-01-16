Officials ID man killed Chesterfield County house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 73-year-old Chesterfield County man died Tuesday morning in a house fire that was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.

Chesterfield Fire PIO Lt. Jason Elmore said Fire and EMS crews responded to the home, located on the 4000 block of West Terrace, around 7:15 a.m. for the report of a house fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the front of the house. Elmore said firefighters entered the home and found the man, who has been identified as John Brown of Chesterfield County, on the first floor.

He was transported to Chippenham Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.