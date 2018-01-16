North Carolina man charged with beating dog in head with hammer

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WRIC) – A North Carolina man has been charged with hitting a dog with a hammer. As a result, the man now faces felony animal cruelty charges.

Clinton Lamont McQueen, 48, was arrested and charged on Jan. 9 after the incident which ended with the dog being put to sleep.

The local sheriff’s office and the Randolph Animal Control went to the man’s home after a call about animal cruelty.

The call said that a dog had been hit and killed with a hammer. Law enforcement officials said that two hammers were found at the scene and taken.

Police found a dog suffering severe head injuries.

As a result, the dog was brought to a veterinary hospital where he was euthanized, which was considered the most humane option.

Sheriff’s representatives said that McQueen has a history of criminal violence and is currently facing multiple other felony charges.

He is currently incarcerated at the Randolph County Jail. His bail has been set at $20,000.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.