New video, court documents gives insights into the night a tow truck driver was gunned down in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A newly released video gives new insights into the night a tow truck driver was gunned down in Petersburg.

The video shows what happened moments before and after the murder.

8News reporter Kristin Smith reported live in Petersburg with new information about the investigation.

The suspect in the case, a 20-year-old Petersburg man, was arraigned Tuesday morning. He’s charged with 1st-degree murder.

Court documents reveal that the case may be about more than just a repossessed car.

Elwood ‘Allan’ Humphries was just doing his job the night he was killed.

In a security video shot near the murder scene, you can see the 42-year-old driver for River City Recovery park in a nearby lot before heading to a home on Westwood Drive to repossess a car.

Court records show police discovered Humphries dead with a gunshot wound in the back of the head slumped in the driver’s seat of his tow truck. You can read the full documents here: Search Warrant, Search Warrant 2

This search warrant suggests the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Anton Robinson, stood on the steps of his home and fired a single shot into the rear window of the tow truck’s cab.

No one was inside the home when police arrived.

But later, he returned and was arrested. His vehicle was subsequently searched for evidence related to the homicide.

Court documents show that detectives recovered drugs, gun cartridges and counterfeit money inside the car. They also found counterfeit bills at the home on Westwood Drive.

It is not clear at this time whether the counterfeit money has anything to do with why the suspect didn’t want his girlfriend’s car repossessed.

For now, there are more questions than answers about the case.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.