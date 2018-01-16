Medical Examiner says Amelia County teen’s death was self-inflicted

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office told 8News Tuesday that they have ruled the death of 17-year-old Hannah Green as having been self-inflicted.

8News reported previously that Green, a high school senior at Amelia County High School died after she was found late Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Amelia County deputies found her in the Moorefield Meadows subdivision around 11:35 p.m. Saturday night. She was found in a storage building.

In addition to being a student, Hannah was also a standout softball player at the school and had plans to attend Longwood University in the fall.

Police said Green was conscious and talking when deputies arrived but later died at the hospital.

A vigil was held to honor her memory on the Amelia County High School softball field Monday night.

At the event family and friends spoke about what she meant to them.

“She just was an all-around awesome person and she definitely has impacted our lives,” says McKenzi Jones. “She won’t be replaced. On the field, school or anywhere.”

