Man dies after vehicle runs off of I-95, overturning into woods

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 58-year-old man from Richmond is dead in Henrico County after his vehicle ran off of I-95 and flipped into the woods.

Police said the accident happened as Jeffery Neal Shipp was traveling northbound on I-95 just north of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Shipp was driving a 2018 Toyota Avalon when the vehicle ran off the road right, spun and overturned into the woods.

Police said Shipp was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Virginia State Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

