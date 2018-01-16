High schooler paralyzed during wrestling match

PLEASANT HILL, CA (KRON) — A 16-year-old boy is paralyzed from the neck down after a high school wrestling match last Wednesday.

Ryan Joseph suffered a C4 spinal cord injury during a Jan. 10 match.

The injury paralyzed him from the neck down and he currently can not breathe on his own.

There is a GoFundMe page to help support his family with medical expenses, rehabilitation and home accessibility.

The page says Joseph is being “well-treated” at the John Muir Intensive Care Unit in Walnut Creek.

Visitors are not allowed at this time, but cards are welcome, the page says.

People that know Ryan Joseph, say he is loved by the community:

Ryan is well-known by friends, teachers and coaches for his charm, exceptional wit and humor. His family gives heartfelt thanks for the kindness and support they have received from the many communities Ryan has touched at College Park, Pleasant Hill Middle School where his sister is an 8th grader, and Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Special thanks to his beloved CP wrestling team where he was a first year JV at 160 pounds, and his CP lacrosse team where he was a freshman JV captain face-off midfielder. A loyal Golden State Warriors fan, Ryan admires Andre Iguodala for his selflessness, intelligence and willingness to help in any way. “

The family may be contacted through Ryan’s uncle Mike Halket at helpryanjoseph@gmail.com.

