Hanover County Fire crews battle large garage fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Hanover County Fire Department were dispatched to fight a garage fire Tuesday afternoon near the Hanover County Airport.

The fire happened in the 11200 block of Egypt Road.

Fire officials said that the fire was contained to a detached garage, and as a result, no people were injured.

Officials said that a smoke alarm in the garage made the homeowner aware of the fire, which allowed for the quick response. As a result, fire officials said that several pieces of valuable equipment were able to be saved.

The fire was brought under control by 1:50 p.m.

