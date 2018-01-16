Firefighters battling heavy flames at Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Chesterfield County.

The house is located at Wraywood Avenue and Highpaige Way.

Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire tweeted out photos showing heavy fire through the roof of the home. Elmore said the home is a total loss.

Heavy fire through roof on Wraywood Ave pic.twitter.com/m1uUWC6hXN — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) January 16, 2018

8News has crews heading to the scene.

This is the second house fire in Chesterfield County on Tuesday.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.