EF-1 tornado confirmed in Amelia Co. last Friday

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia confirmed Tuesday that a tornado touched down in Amelia County.

In a release, the NWS said that an EF-1 tornado touched down in the county Friday evening off of Genito Road and Highway 609.

The tornado occurred while a line of strong thunderstorms blew through the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates



Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.