Crews on scene of massive fire in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Petersburg.

The building is located on High Street.

An 8News viewer sent in photos of the fire which shows flames coming from the collapsed building.

Stay with us for updates.

Crews are battling a massive fire on high street in Petersburg. pic.twitter.com/hlravwxMJL — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) January 16, 2018

Talking with residents and they say they woke up to a sky of orange and dogs barking — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) January 16, 2018

Witnesses say the fire spread to high street lofts. — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) January 16, 2018

