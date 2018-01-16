Crews on scene of massive fire in Petersburg

WRIC Newsroom Published: Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Petersburg.

The building is located on High Street.

An 8News viewer sent in photos of the fire which shows flames coming from the collapsed building.

Petersburg fire

8News reporter Talya Cunningham is at the scene working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.

