Aldi holding hiring event for positions in Richmond-area stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Grocery chain Aldi is holding a hiring event Tuesday for positions in stores all across Central Virginia.

Aldi is looking to hire store associates and shift managers for its Chester, Colonial Heights, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, North Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond locations.

The hiring event will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites at 5406 Glenside Drive.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

