8News speaks with woman who warned others about massive apartment fire in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A massive fire early Tuesday ripped through an old luggage company and destroyed several apartments, leaving dozens of people homeless.

It all started at the old Seward Trunk Company on High Street in Petersburg. Fire officials told 8News reporter Gretchen Ross that the fire’s cause has not yet been determined, but that the fire spread from the business to the nearby High Street Lofts apartment building.

Fire officials said the fire spread along a catwalk which connected the two buildings.

“Fire, heat, smoke was pushed through that catwalk and ignited a working fire,” Petersburg Deputy Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant said.

Katherine Lord, who lived in the apartments and escaped said that she was watching when the catwalk fell.

“I remember hearing a loud bang and it turned out the bridge that connected the warehouse to the building that had been blocking my view when I first came out had come crashing down,” Lord said.

Fortunately, no people were harmed in the fire. This is partly due to the quick thinking of the High Street Lofts Leasing Agent and tenant Rhonda Harris who leaped into action when she heard the fire was spreading her way.

“I just think my adrenaline was just running and all I was worried about was just getting everybody out safe,” Harris told 8News. “Because everybody was sleeping, they had no idea what was coming. That’s when I hit the alarm and just went crazy screaming. Bruised knuckles and that was just because I was beating on the door.”

Harris said she could only think about the safety of her tenants as the fire spread from the Seward Building into her apartment building.

“And I saw people everywhere. People walking and I was just screaming go, go, please run,” Harris said.

Even with Harris’ quick thinking, the fire destroyed the Seward Building along with 10 townhomes and several condos. However, 40 apartment units were spared by the fire.

“Everybody helped everybody,” Harris said. “It was a big to do for everybody.”

Due to low water pressure in the area, six and a half million gallons of water had to be pumped from the Mount Vernon tank that served the City of Petersburg.

With snow on the way, fire crews will have to work fast to clean up the rubble.

Sturdivant described one of the group’s priorities.

“To demolish and tear down an unstable chimney that is causing a collapse potential for us,” Sturdivant said.

In the meantime, the Red Cross is working to house dozens of residents who are left without a place to sleep tonight.

Katherine Lord said she hopes she can return home soon.

“We love everything about it,” she said about the High Street Lofts apartment. “We will be sad if we have to move.”

