25-year-old man dies in Henrico County crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Henrico County.

Henrico Police and Fire responded to crash at the intersection Eubank Road and Glen Alden Drive just before 3 p.m.

A Henrico Police spokesperson said a Honda sedan was traveling westbound on Eubank Road when it failed to stop for a stop sign. As the Honda entered the intersection, it was struck by a Freightliner truck that was traveling northbound on Glen Alden Drive. The impact caused the truck to overturn. The truck then struck a Ford pick-up truck that was stopped on Glen Alden Drive.

The driver of the Honda, 25-year-old Christopher Blake Mills of Mechanicsville, was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. The other two drivers were not injured, police said.

Neither speed or alcohol are considered factors in this crash, which remains under investigation.

