CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was rescued from a house fire in Chesterfield County Tuesday morning.

The house is located on the 4000 block of West Terrace.

Chesterfield Fire PIO Lt. Jason Elmore tweeted shortly before 8 a.m. that an occupant was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear what caused the blaze. Stay with 8New for updates.

