Yes, “Dilly” is a real word

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — That silly-sounding word you’ve been hearing in Bud Light commercials didn’t start there — “Dilly” is actually a real word.

According to a tweet sent out by Merriam-Webster on Sunday afternoon, “dilly” is an adjective that means “delightful.”

'Dilly'

– is a real word

– comes from an obsolete adjective meaning "delightful"

– sees a rise in lookups pretty much every Sundayhttps://t.co/zaKImydLsI — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 14, 2018

In the Bud Light commercials, a number of characters are typically seen stating the phrase “dilly dilly” in an act of celebration.

Merriam-Webster says the word is obsolete, and that more people look up its meaning on Sundays.

