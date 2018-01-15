What’s closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Virginia

FILE - In this May 17, 1967 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King speaks at the University of California administration building in Berkeley, Calif. Fifty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. asked Americans, "Where do we go from here?" His warning of chaos or community squarely confronted racism, and marked a shift from his emphasis on nonviolence to a demand for full economic and political equality. Younger generations of black activists say they prefer the pointed, more forceful King to the Nobel Peace Prize-winning pacifist who preached love over hate. (AP Photo, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several local school divisions and government entities are closed Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Richmond Public Schools, Henrico Public Schools, Hanover Public Schools and Chesterfield Public Schools are all closed.

Richmond and Petersburg government offices are closed, as well as public libraries.

Virginia state offices are also closed Monday.

There is no mail delivery Monday.

