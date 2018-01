RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A slow leak from last week’s water main break is dripping onto Interstate 95 near the Broad Street overpass in Richmond Monday morning.

As a result, the left lane is closed.

VDOT says crews are on the scene to regularly apply salt to prevent icy conditions until repairs can be made.

