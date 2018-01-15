Volunteers clean up Evergreen Cemetery for MLK Day of Service

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of volunteers helped clean up Richmond’s Evergreen Cemetery on the National Day of Service, which coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Enrichmond Foundation is responsible for the cemetery and spearheaded the project. Evergreen is a historic African-American cemetery where many of Richmond’s 19th and 20th century African-American leaders were laid to rest. There are an estimated 5,000 plots there and many of them have become overgrown.

“Braving the cold, wanting to be a part of something meaningful, and wanting to be part of history, and helping rediscovery history and reconnect people,” said caretaker Ted Maris-Wolf, about why this project is so important.

