AMELIA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A vigil for Hannah Green was held at the Amelia High School softball field Monday night.

It was Saturday night when deputies were called to a residential property and found Hannah Green gunshot wound to the stomach. She was conscious and able to speak to deputies but later died at the hospital.

Teammates of Hannah say she was goofy and adventurous.

“She just was an all-around awesome person and she definitely has impacted our lives,” says McKenzi Jones. “She won’t be replaced. On the field, school or anywhere.”

Hannah’s father William Green tells 8News he hopes detectives can figure out what happened to his daughter in the days to come. Right now he’s focusing on living his life the way Hannah would.

“She was always about family and friends. So I’m trying to learn from her and I will be like that,” says William. “I will go on as Hannah would want.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Friends, teammates mourn the loss of Amelia County teen shot to death

“Vigil held on Amelia HS softball field for Hannah Green” is locked Vigil held on Amelia HS softball field for Hannah Green View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.