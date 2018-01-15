VDOT getting a head start on road treatments ahead of impending winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second time this month, officials in Central Virginia are preparing for winter weather.

With several inches of snow forecasted for some parts of the region, VDOT crews are getting a head start on road treatments.

We won’t know for certain how much — if any — the upcoming wintry mix expected to arrive early Wednesday morning will impact the area, but officials say it’s always good to get in front of a potential problem. That’s precisely why VDOT began treating area roadways on Monday, laying down a brine solution to prevent a bond from forming between icy precipitation and the roadway.

This treatment will hopefully have a large impact on the snow begins falling. VDOT will also have crews ready to go once the weather system hits.

“We’re expecting our crews to be pre-staged overnight on Tuesday evening, just to make sure we’re able to treat the roads and plow them as the accumulations increase over the overnight hours,” Lindsay LeGrand with VDOT said.

