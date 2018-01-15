VCU, Virginia Tech students design ‘dream’ bedrooms for Richmond family

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A Richmond family that purchased a home through Habitat for Humanity got rooms designed by college students from VCU and Virginia Tech.

The Franklin family moved into their new home in December and now their sons, Amen and Brian, have their own individual rooms for the first time. International Interior Design Association partnered with Habitat for Humanity to select interior design students.

“The boys are really so sweet. The Franklin’s have been amazing at welcoming us into their home,” VCU student Elizabeth Wardlaw said. “Being apart of the whole experience has been really amazing and really heartwarming.”

The Franklin family did 350 hours of “sweat equity” to help build their homes and other future Habitat homeowners.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.