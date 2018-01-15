RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students at a Richmond-area school celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by unfurling a 135-foot-long banner on the T. Tyler Potterfield bridge Monday afternoon.

200 students at Sabot at Stoney Point School, a local private school, worked together to create the banner, which reads “Celebrate MLK Junior: Listen to One Another.”

Students as young as three on up to eighth graders worked together to paint the banner.

“Richmond students unfurl banner on T. Pot Bridge honoring MLK Day” is locked Richmond students unfurl banner on T. Pot Bridge honoring MLK Day View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Image courtesy of Sabot at Stony Point School Image courtesy of Sabot at Stony Point School

School representatives said the collaboration is just one of many projects the school does each year to teach students to work together in an effort to build a greater understanding of others.

School officials said instead of taking the day off from school, they used the opportunity to have students work together to honor the civil rights leader and reflect on his life’s work.

Sabot at Stoney Point is located in Richmond’s Bon Air neighborhood and teaches students in preschool through eighth grade.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.