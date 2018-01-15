Police: 13 brothers and sisters held captive, some chained to beds

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNN/WRIC) — Two California parents were arrested Monday after authorities found a dozen children and adults chained to beds with chains and padlocks in their home.

Police said they found 13 victims ranging in age from 2 to 29 being held captive in the Perris, California home.

The investigation began after a 17-year-old girl escaped the home Sunday and called 911. The girl told police that her 12 brothers and sisters were also being held captive in the home by their parents.

Deputies responded to the home and found the 13 victims.

Louise Anna Turpin, 49, and David Allen Turpin, 57, now face torture and child endangerment charges. Bail has been set at $9 million per parent.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the children are all their biological children.

The six children are currently being treated at Riverside University Health System Medical Center, while the seven adults are being treated at Corona Regional Medical Center, according to authorities.

