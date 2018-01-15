Parham Road, exit ramps to I-64 reopens following gas leak

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A gas leak closed a portion of Parham Road in Henrico County for several hours Monday morning.

Southbound Parham Road from Mayland Drive to Interstate 64, and exit ramps from I-64 to Parham Road southbound were closed.

Henrico Police initially said repairs were not expected to be completed until after the morning rush hour, but as of 7:20 a.m., both Parham Road and the exit ramps have reopened.

