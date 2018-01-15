Man dies after crashing into tree on Rt. 288 exit in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man died Monday afternoon in a crash on an exit ramp from Route 288 onto Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield County when his vehicle ran off the road and into a tree.

Police said the incident happened at 3:51 p.m.

When Virginia State Police responded to the scene, they said they found a man dead at the scene in a pickup.

After investigating, they said the man was driving a pickup truck southbound on Route 288 when the truck hit the right guardrail then veered left and then right again before traveling 800 feet and then off the road and into a tree.

Police said the man died from his injuries at the scene.

State Police are still in the process of investigating and will release more information after next of kin have been notified.

