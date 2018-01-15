Jump or die! Casino shuttle survivor hangs from edge of burning boat

TAMPA (WFLA) – Where were the life jackets? That’s what Qaadia Culbreath wants to know after he was forced to jump from a burning casino shuttle boat in the Gulf of Mexico near Port Richey on Sunday afternoon.

“It was like a do or die situation. But it was like anyway it goes, you got to take a chance. You’re going to jump or either stay here and burn,” he said.

Culbreath said he doesn’t know how to swim and he was afraid to get into the water. He was hanging from the edge of the boat as it was burning.

“The guy that was in the water said, ‘Man jump, jump, jump.’ I was like, ‘Man I can’t swim.’ So I was trying to climb off and I was dangling off the metal hanger in the front of the boat because I didn’t want to let go to drown.”

Fifty people, including crew members and passengers, jumped off the boat that was shuttling passengers from land to the Tropical Breeze Casino.

A 42-year-old woman died after going to the hospital Sunday night when she fell ill. Port Richey police said 15 people were injured in the fire.

Culbreath was on the boat with two friends who bought the trip for him for his birthday. He will turn 30 on Wednesday.

He said they were outside when they saw the smoke coming from the engine in the back of the boat. The captain turned the boat and headed for shore.

Culbreath said the crew was chaotic. He kept asking for life jackets but was told to just jump.

“Y’all was doing enough running around on the boat, y’all could’ve at least told us something or at least directed. I don’t care if it was just one life jacket because guess what, that one life jacket could’ve saved that one lady.”

He credited the captain for his actions, if he hadn’t gotten to shallow water, more people could have died.

He also thanked the residents on the shore who helped and gave them blankets. Culbreath was able to take some photos but said he didn’t know the well-being of the other passengers. Everyone made it to shore.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the fire and will look into the actions of all crew members and the condition of the boat to determine what caused the fire.

