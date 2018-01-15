Hanover County animal shelter overflowing with hounds

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Many hounds that are not a part of hunting season, sadly become homeless and stuck in shelters.

This is currently the case at the Hanover County Animal Control and Shelter, according to Hickory Hill K-9 Rescue Inc.

The non-profit organization posted last week on their Facebook page twelve of the hounds that are ready for adoption at the shelter.

“It’s sadly that time of year when the dogs that didn’t hunt, end up at our county shelter,” the post said. “There is no way the county can save them all without the help of rescues and adopters. Hounds make wonderful, loyal [and] loving pets.”

Hickory Hill also said in the post that most of the hounds are around 3-years-old, and that their rescue would assist with the cost of spaying and neutering.

