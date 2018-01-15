Gun legislation takes center stage at State Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At the state capitol Monday gun legislation took center stage.

Supporters on both sides of the issue came out in full force holding rallies throughout the day. Meanwhile, a Senate committee where Republicans hold the advantage voted against a bill proposing universal background checks, and a bill that would have allowed cities and counties to ban firearms at certain public events.

The bill was proposed in response to a white nationalist rally that turned violent in Charlottesville last summer. Similar bills have yet to be voted on in the House.

“His last words to me were ‘if I go to jail, as soon as I get out, I’m coming for you, and I’m going to kill you’,” said domestic violence survivor Elizabeth Baran.

At a rally organized by the gun rights’ group Virginia Citizens Defense League Baran described surviving an attack by her ex-boyfriend that left her with a severe brain injury. Baran says he raped and beat her. Her attacker is now behind bars and Barran has since bought and learned how to shoot a gun. She was one of the many calling for looser gun laws at the state capitol Monday.

“Had I had a weapon I don’t think that my attacker would have even come to my home that day,” said Baran.

Gun rights advocates are in support of what’s called a Constitutional carry bill, which would allow anyone from anywhere to carry a gun openly or concealed without a permit.

Just a few hours later, a group filled with many touched by gun violence held a rally in support of stricter gun laws.

“Citizens in the Commonwealth are tired, they want somebody that’s going to stand up and do something about gun violence,” said Lori Haas with Virginians for Responsible Gun Laws.

Haas has been leading the fight for stricter gun laws for years, ever since her daughter, Emily was shot and survived the Virginia Tech massacre.

Monday, as the Republican-led Senate panel shot down several gun control measures Haas had this to say: “Well I think the results of the November election should frankly frighten the senators who voted the wrong way today. I think their seats are at risk and frankly, their careers are at risk.”

Haas is hopeful the shake-up will give them a better chance at passing bills in the House including a measure requiring gun owners to report a lost or stolen gun.

That Senate panel also voted in favor of banning the use of bump stocks on guns in the state. It’s the same accessory used in the deadly Las Vegas mass shooting.

