Gas leak closes portion of Parham Road, exit ramp to I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A gas leak has closed a portion of Parham Road in Henrico County Monday morning.

Southbound Parham Road from Mayland Drive to Interstate 64, and exit ramps from I-64 to Parham Road southbound are also closed, Henrico Police said.

Repairs are not expected to be completed until after the morning rush hour.

Henrico Police advises drivers to use Gaskins Road, Pemberton Road or Skipwith Road as alternate routes.

