Community rallies around New Kent teen in need of heart transplant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A standout athlete from New Kent High School received tragic news just days before Christmas. Not only does 16-year-old Juan Jones have an enlarged heart, he needs a transplant to survive. Jones is now waiting for a new heart at UVA Health System in Charlottesville.

“They feel like a family,” said Juan Jones. “When you’re down they help you get back up.”

For the past two years, 16-year-old Juan Jones has been a part of the New Kent High School wrestling and football teams.

“It’s physical,” said Jones. “I like using my strength.”

A standout in the classroom and on the field, Jones suddenly couldn’t compete, weeks before Christmas.

“Very weak, short of breath,” said Jones. “Very dizzy. Loss of appetite. I couldn’t focus really.”

Juan and his father Woody just thought it was pneumonia.

But after tests and x-rays, doctors told Juan he has an cardiomyopathy, also called an enlarged heart.

He was immediately flown to UVA Health System.

“A lot of pain,” said Jones. “It took a while for the pain to go away.”

The day after Christmas Juan received the news, he would need a new heart.

‘Someone has to lose their life in order for me to live,” said Jones

Right now Juan is on the top of the pediatric transplant list at UVA.

While he waits for a heart, Juan had surgery where an LVAD was inserted or left ventricular assist device to help pump his heart.

“I can barely walk without being short of breath now,” said Jones.

But Juan is not giving up.

He spends time listening to gospel music to lift his spirits.

And he’s gained new teammates, the nursing staff at UVA to coach him to walk before he can run on the field again.

Juan’s motto: New Kent Strong.

“Being a family staying together and keep it positive,” said Jones.

Woody and Juan are encouraged by the community support.

“I want a holy heart for my son,” said Woody Jones. “Because at the end of the day that’s what makes a difference. Praying and having a holy heart for him.”

“God is always there for you,” said Jones. “He’s looking out for you.”

