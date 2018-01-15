City of Richmond hosting volunteer opportunities for National Day of Service

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is encouraging residents to volunteer on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which is recognized as a National Day of Service.

There will be a ceremony called “In Pursuit of the Dream” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Brookdale Imperial Plaza at 1717 Bellevue Ave. Mayor Levar Stoney will give the keynote address.

The city is also hosting several service opportunities across Richmond. Click here for those details.

