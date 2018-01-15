2 pets dead; 3 adults displaced in Chesterfield Co. apartment fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two pets are dead and three adults are without a home Monday night after a fire ripped through their apartment in southeastern Chesterfield County.

Fire officials said they got the call about the fire in the 1900 block of River Rock Drive in Enon at about 7:30 p.m.

Units arrived on the scene within four minutes and immediately began fighting the fire.

Officials said that the fire began inside and spread to the exterior backside of the building, catching on the siding outside and running up the building.

The fire marshal has yet to determine a cause, but officials said that it did not seem suspicious.

As a result of the fire and water damage caused by fighting the fire, officials said that three adult residents were left homeless and a dog and cat both died.

No people were injured as a result of the fire.

Two adjacent apartments suffered water damage, but officials said residents should be able to return to those units.

