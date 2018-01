RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly two thousand Dominion Energy customers in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom and Church Hill neighborhoods are without power Sunday morning.

It is not clear what caused the outage or when service will be restored. 8News has reached out to Dominion, but has not yet received a response.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.