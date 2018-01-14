Teen girl found shot in Amelia County storage facility dies

AMELIA (WRIC) — Deputies with the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year old girl.

Friends of the victim told 8News that the victim’s name is Hannah Green. They said she was a senior at Amelia County High School and was an avid softball player.

BREAKING: 17 year old girl shot and killed Saturday in Amelia identified as Hannah Green. Friends say she was a high school senior and avid softball player. pic.twitter.com/BsQRnE9OOt — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 15, 2018

The Amelia County Sheriff says the teen was shot in the stomach. No details on what happened. Friends are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/CIQoFZ2sXq — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 15, 2018

Deputies were called to a residential property in the Moorefield Meadows subdivision around 11:35 p.m. Saturday night.

There they discovered the girl in a storage building who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach. She was conscious and able to speak to deputies.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amelia Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118.

