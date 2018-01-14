Police ID 21-year-old woman shot to death in Henrico County townhouse

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a woman was shot to death in a Henrico County townhouse Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Townhouse Road around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. There, they found 21-year-old Jessica Brianne Rogers of Henrico, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

