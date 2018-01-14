MegsMiles host first 5K for the Journey

Mechanicsville, Va. (WRIC) – Four years ago, central Virginia runner Meg Menzies was killed while on an early morning training run for the Boston Marathon.

Since then, the organization #MegsMiles has worked to honor her memory.

January 13th — the first 5K for the Journey.

“We want to bring awareness to Meg’s life,” said 5K for the Journey race director Frank Gerloff. “Bring awareness to Meg’s charity and the vision and future that we hold for Meg’s charity down the road.”

Almost 300 runners braved cold temperatures in Hanover to participate in the first 5K for the journey to benefit MegsMiles.

The race at Atlee High School holds a special place is a special place for Meg’s family.

“Very special because we watched her run that track many times,” said Meg’s mother Pam Cross. “She had wonderful coaches and we made wonderful friends. And it sparked a love for running for her that carried on. “Thank you for the love and support and Richmond has been wonderful. Channel 8 has been wonderful to always help us share our story of a sweet young lady and a godly woman.”

Kids and adults participated in the race as well as racers around the country running on their own, all inspired by Meg.

“Just the fact that meg was a phenomenal athlete and she radiated such a strong personality and she was wonderful to the running community and we all miss her,” said Gerloff.

“It means an awful lot,” said Cross “Um it’s just..means a lot.”

Click here for more information on #MegSmiles.

