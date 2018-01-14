Man shot in the leg during attempted robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A man was shot in the leg Sunday during an attempted robbery, according to police.

Officers responded to the 100 block of E. Roanoke Street. There, police say two male suspects approached the man and attempted to rob him. When he didn’t give them anything, he was shot in the lower leg, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

The two suspects, believed to be black males in their 20’s, fled on foot.

No additional suspect information was given.

If you have information about this incident please contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous. A cash reward is available for helpful information.

___

