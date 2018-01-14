Henrico Police investigate death at Staples Mill Townhomes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are conducting a death investigation at the Staples Mill Townhomes.

Officers were called to Townhouse Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Police are still working to determine the official cause of death. The victim’s next-of-kin has not yet been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.