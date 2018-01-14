Crews respond to hazmat situation in North Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police say a traffic stop in North Chesterfield turned into a hazmat situation.

Officers tell 8News they pulled over a driver at the Shady Hill Mobile Home Park on Jefferson Davis Highway on Sunday morning. That’s when officers realized the driver had a warrant out for his arrest. Police say they noticed the man had something suspicious in his car, but officers say they’re not sure what it is. That’s when firetrucks and hazmat crews were called to the scene.

Officers are still investigating.

