Teenage girl found shot in storage facility dies

AMELIA (WRIC) – Amelia County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year old girl.

Deputies were called to a residential property in the Moorefield Meadows subdivision around 11:37 p.m. Saturday night.

Deputies say they discovered the girl in a storage building with gunshot wounds. She was conscious and able to speak to deputies.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amelia Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118