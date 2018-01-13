Man rushed to the hospital after stabbing in New Kent

NEW KENT CO., Va. (WRIC)- A man was taken to VCU Medical Center after a stabbing Saturday night in New Kent County.

The sheriff’s office told 8News the incident happened at a home on the 1400 block of Quaker Road around 6:15 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found an adult male stabbed inside the home. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies said they believe this was a domestic situation, but no arrests have been made.

