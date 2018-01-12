What do Valentine flowers really mean?

Heather Staible, Contributing Writer

Roses, carnations and tulips are usual Valentine’s Day floral fare, but garlic and grass are two of the lesser-known offerings.

During the Victorian era, flowers were used as means to communicate with suitors. Love, kindness and interest were conveyed in a bouquet of flowers, pinned to a woman’s clothing or held as she walked.

Although the red rose will always say ‘I love you’ to the person who receives it, 19 percent of modern-day women tend to buy flowers for themselves.

“Women are in touch with themselves and they will buy themselves flowers, or they will buy flowers for their mothers, sisters and friends,” said Jenny Sparks, director of consumer marketing for the Society of American Florists.

Sparks said that the language of flowers is less important today than it used to be.

“The red rose still signifies love, but today people buy flowers based on a special event or moment. And besides, flowers make people happy.”

TYPE OF FLOWER

MEANING

Acacia

Concealed Love, Beauty in Retirement, Chaste Love

Azalea

Take Care of Yourself for Me, Temperance, Fragile Passion, Chinese Symbol of Womanhood

Bouquet of Withered Flowers

Rejected Love

Carnation (General)

Fascination, Women Love

Carnation (Pink)

I’ll Never Forget You

Carnation (Red)

My Heart Aches For You, Admiration

Carnation (Purple)

Capriciousness

Carnation (Solid Color)

Yes

Carnation (Striped)

No, Refusal, Sorry I Can’t Be With You, Wish I Could Be With You

Carnation (White)

Sweet and Lovely, Innocence, Pure Love, Woman’s Good Luck Gift

Daffodil

Faithfulness, Happiness

Dead Leaves

Sadness

Forget-Me-Not

True Love, Memories

Garlic

Courage, Strength

Geranium

Stupidity, Folly

Grass

Submission

Lily (Calla)

Beauty

Magnolia

Nobility

Orchid

Love, Beauty, Refinement, Beautiful Lady, Chinese Symbol for Many Children

Rose (Bridal)

Happy Love

Rose (Pink)

Perfect Happiness, Please Believe Me

Rose (Red)

Love, I Love You

Rose (Tea)

I’ll Remember Always

Rose (Thornless)

Love at First Sight

Rose (White)

Innocence and Purity, I am Worthy of You, You’re Heavenly, Secrecy and Silence

Rose (White and Red Mixed)

Unity, Flower Emblem of England

Rose (Yellow)

Decrease of Love, Jealousy, Try to Care

Roses (Bouquet of Mature Blooms)

Gratitude

Sweetpea

Good-bye, Departure, Blissful Pleasure, Thank You for a Lovely Time

Tulip (General)

Perfect Lover, Fame, Flower Emblem of Holland

Tulip (Red)

Believe Me, Declaration of Love

Violet

Modesty