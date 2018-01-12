WATCH LIVE: New Bishop of Richmond installed at Cathedral of Sacred Heart

WRIC app users click here to watch.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 13th bishop of the Diocese of Richmond will be installed Friday afternoon at the Cathedral of Sacred Heart.

Pope Francis announced in the beginning of December that Washington Auxiliary Bishop Barry C. Knestout will succeed Bishop Francis DiLorenzo, who served as Richmond’s bishop from 2004 until his death on Aug. 17.

Knestout, who grew up in Bowie, Maryland, earned an architecture degree from the University of Maryland before beginning his studies at Mount St. Mary’s seminary in Emmitsburg. He was ordained a priest in 1989 and said he’ll bring all of his experience and faith to bear in Richmond.

“The Lord is good,” Knestout said when he was officially introduced in December. “He gives us grace and help in every circumstance and I’ve experienced that many times over the years and I’m grateful for that and look forward to serving as much, as best, I can as the shepherd here.”

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond includes all of central and southern Virginia, as well as the Eastern Shore. The diocese has 153 parishes and more than 220,000 active Catholics across 33,000 square miles — a big change from Washington D.C.

