Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for much of Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tornado warnings for parts of Dinwiddie, Amelia, Chesterfield, Goochland and Powhatan counties will soon expire.

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorm warnings are still in effect for the following areas:

New Kent

Brunswick

Greensville

Sussex

Charles City

City of Petersburg

Dinwiddie

Henrico

Chesterfield

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wilsons, or seven miles east of Blackstone, Virginia moving northeast at 50 mph.

Authorities caution that there is still a possibility for flying debris for those caught without shelter. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Authorities ask that you TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado.

Please send your reports of hail and or wind damage…including trees or large limbs downed…by calling NOAA’S National Weather Service in Wakefield at 757-899-2415.