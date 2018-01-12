Richmond woman charged with murder after man found dead in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 39-year-old woman from Richmond has been arrested after police found a man dead inside a Norfolk home on Wednesday.

Moranda M. Marshall was taken into custody on Friday and charged with second-degree murder of 58-year-old Larry Nicholson.

Nicholson was found unresponsive at the home on the 800 block of West 42nd just prior to 9 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives have yet to release any information related to a possible motive or the relationship between Nicholson and Marshall.

Marshall is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Click here to like the 8News Facebook page for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Saxon Shoes

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.