Neighbors react to family members charged in one-year-old’s death in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A year-long death investigation of a one-year-old baby in Colonial Heights leads to the arrest of family members.

Neighbors living near the Moore Avenue home where King Edward Harvey was found unresponsive last January said they’re shocked something like this happened in their community.

“It was chaos out there; family members were out there and people were really distraught and upset,” resident Melissa Atkins said, as she reflected on the what the crime scene looked like.

Investigators charged the baby’s aunt and uncle, Winter Harvey and Damarcus Harvey with one count of child neglect each.

Atkins said she hardly saw the couple and didn’t see much activity from their home.

“They really hadn’t live there that long; I think they’d only live there six months before this happened but I also heard that a lot of people lived there and I never saw anybody outside,” Atkins said.

A medical examiner determined King Harvey died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators said the little boy’s aunt and uncle were his caregivers who waited too long to call for help.

“It’s really of particular interest to these detectives and investigators to get the truth and provide justice for the family,” Captain William Anspach of Colonial Heights Police Department said.

Other neighbors, especially with children, said it’s been a long year of waiting for answers.

Both Demarcus and Winter Harvey are due back in court on Tuesday, January 16.

Click here to like the 8News Facebook page for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Saxon Shoes

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.