Jeff Bezos donates $33 million to 1,000 Dreamers for college scholarships

SEATTLE, WA (WCMH) — The world’s richest person is giving Dreamers the chance to dream a little bigger.

The Washington Post reports Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife are donating $33 million to fund scholarships for undocumented immigrants called, “Dreamers.”

That term refers to people who were brought into the US illegally as children.

According to CNN, the move comes as the White House rejected a bipartisan deal to keep them in the country.

Bezos says his adopted father came to the United States from Cuba unable to speak English.

Earlier this week Bezos joined tech titans like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook in co-signing a letter to Congress demanding protection for Dreamers.

They consider the deportation of young immigrants a threat to their workforces.

