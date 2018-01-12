Investigators continue searching for missing boaters near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities on Friday will continue searching for two boaters who went missing near Jamestown last week.

The two went missing during a winter storm that brought with it heavy snow and freezing temperatures. The U.S. Coast Guard said last week 29-year-old Kyle Englehart and 20-year-old Austin Savage left Jamestown Yacht Basin Jan. 3 to go fix a duck blind across the James River.

Englehart and Savage did not return to their truck, which was parked at the marina.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for the two men Jan. 5, while Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries officials continued to lead an investigation.

Investigators from four different agencies sent out boats to look for Englehart and Savage.

Lee Walker, a spokesman with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said the searchers did not find the men. Investigators will be back on the water Friday to look for Englehart and Savage.

Walker said investigators are trying to make up for the days they couldn’t get out because of the ice. There is no timetable for if or when authorities could suspend the search.

