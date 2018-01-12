Google to phase out Chrome parental control program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Google Chrome’s current parental control program will soon be a thing of the past.

Starting Friday, Google will phase out the program. Google says new Internet supervision features that are in the works are scheduled to be released later this year.

Until the new features are released, the company is offering a replacement option.

Chrome users will be directed to a new Google Chrome program for Android devices called “Family Link.”

Family Link is now available in four countries, including the United States.

